Hamilton County deputy remains in critical condition after crash with Metro bus

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy corporal remains in critical condition Friday after he was hurt in a crash with a Metro bus, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Corporal Adam McMillan, 42, suffered head trauma during the crash on Beechmont Avenue at Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township about 6:18 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
“Adam’s medical condition has not changed. He is still in critical condition," Dave Daugherty said early Friday.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. One other person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.
McMillan was on duty at the time of the crash, but he was not on the way to a run, sheriff’s officials said.
“Adams’s just a a really good guy," said Chief Deputy Mark Schoonover at a news conference outside the hospital Thursday night.
“He’s the kind of guy that goes out there and does is his job everyday. We are very surprised this happened. He is very conscientious deputy sheriff.”
Corporal McMillan has been the sheriff’s office 19 years.
“I know so often when something tragic happens many talk of how great the individual is. Knowing Adam through the years I can tell you he is genuine, soft spoken, good hearted and not without a sense of humor," one of his co-workers, Captain Rick Neville, tells FOX19 NOW.
"I ask those you touch that they say heavy prayers for him and let’s not forget this is a tragic event for another driver. We must be certain to pray for them as well.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.