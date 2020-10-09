Indiana reports record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana reported a record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Indiana State Health Department.
The ISHD says there were 1,832 new cases, breaking the previous case record by nearly 400.
1,187 people have been reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Indiana, according to health officials.
They say there is now a 14.9% positivity rate for first-time patients which is the highest it’s been since May 6.
Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of the overall number of those tested.
Nineteen COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana over the last 24 hours.
Indiana is also reporting a 5.1% positivity rate for a 7-day average.
