Man charged after drug-induced acts in South Lebanon, deputies say

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County man is behind bars tonight after a bizarre incident one father says was the scariest day of his life.
Randy Marcum was at work Wednesday when he says he got a call from his teenage daughter.
“He’s here, he’s here!” The girl said crying on the phone.
“Was probably going 60 miles (per hour) through South Lebanon to get home,” Marcum said.
When he got there, he found his daughter and his 8-year-old niece having locked themselves in the mobile home where Marcum lives.
The reason, Marcum says, is a man had asked his niece if she wanted to play when as she was walking home from the bus stop.
“It was pretty scary,” Marcum said. “Definitely one of the scariest moments of my life.”
Sheriff’s office deputies say the man is Ricky Blankenship.
According to an incident report, deputies had received several calls about Blankenship Wednesday from residents of the same mobile home community in South Lebanon where Marcum lives.
The report says someone called saying a man had thrown a basketball at her dog and her neighbor and was throwing things at her trailer. The caller locked herself inside her trailer with her children, according to the report.
The report says a deputy arrived and recognized Blankenship from a previous arrest. It goes on to say Blankenship ran towards the front of the park, and that the deputy pursued him trying to tase him.
Eventually deputies arrested Blankenship on Morrow Road.
Investigators confirm Blankenship was on drugs when the incident occurred.
He now faces charges of burglary, assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.
Blankenship is being held at the Warren County Jail on a $25,000 bond for the most recent charges and $45,000 for three separate child support cases.
