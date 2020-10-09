Man shot near Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting near Findlay Market early Friday.
A man in his 40s was shot in the foot on West Elder Street about 3:30 a.m., police said.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
His condition was not immediately clear.
Police are still investigating and have not released suspect information or said what led up to the shooting.
