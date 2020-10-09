Chinese pastries confiscated in Cincinnati present ‘high risk’ to American agriculture, customs officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nearly 1,300 pounds of sweet pastries popular during a Chinese festival were confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists in Cincinnati, according to the agency.
Mooncakes are normally given to family members and co-workers during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is China’s second-largest festival, the agency said.
The cargo intercepted in Cincinnati earlier this month was coming from China, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia, CBP said.
Mooncakes, which are pastries filled with lotus seeds or bean paste and salted duck egg yolks, present a “high risk” to American agriculture, according to the agency.
The egg products used in mooncakes can come from China and Southwest Asia countries.
These areas host Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Virulent Newcastle Disease, officials with CBP said.
HPAI is extremely dangerous to domesticated birds but can also be just as dangerous to humans with a 60% mortality rate, according to the agency.
vND isn’t currently found in the U.S. and CBP officials said they want to keep it that way since it presents a high fatality rate in poultry.
“Our specialists perform a critical border security role in safeguarding America’s agricultural and natural resources from harmful pests, and plant and animal diseases,” Supervisory Agriculture Specialist Barbara Hassan said.
Specialists confiscated a total of 1,272 pounds of mooncakes and 359 pounds of other prohibited items, CBP announced.
