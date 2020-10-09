Northern Kentucky University to admit all applicants with at least a 2.75 GPA

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX19) - Northern Kentucky University has announced changes to its admissions process.
The university says freshman applicants with an unweighted 2.75 or greater high school GPA will be automatically admitted to NKU without submitting standardized test scores.
University officials say these changes will begin for students applying for the Fall 2021 semester.
“This is an opportunity for accelerating change towards an equity-focused approach to student success. We must break down barriers, meet the needs of diverse learners, and create greater access opportunities to an NKU education,” NKU President Ashish Vaidya said.
Potential students will no longer be eliminated based on standardized test scores, like the ACT and SAT, according to a press release from the university.
NKU says applicants with an unweighted GPA lower than 2.75 will need to submit ACT or SAT scores.
The university says they are developing this new strategy in order to make NKU a more, “student-ready and regionally engage institution."
“Multiple studies have shown that student high-school grade point averages are significantly stronger predictors of college success than standardized test scores,” Vaidya said.
NKU officials say the pandemic was at the front of their minds in considering this decision.
They say making these changes will allow them to look at the applications, “holistically instead of reducing the decision to a mere test score and GPA.”
“We changed our admissions requirements and aligned them with institutional aid to be more equitable and enable greater student success. Our research demonstrates that the high school GPA is the best predictor of student’s long-term success,” NKU’s Vice President for Enrollment and Degree Management Kimberly Scranage said.
