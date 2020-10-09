NKY man pleads guilty to sodomy of child, commonwealth’s attorney says

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Fort Mitchell man will have to serve at least 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Keith West, 43, admitted to police that he committed the acts involving a child under the age of 12 between 2014 and 2019, according to a press release from the office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.
Sanders says West would commit these offenses while watching the child when the mother would go to work.
About a year after the sodomy stopped, the victim told a counselor who then told Fort Mitchell Police, the release said.
West must serve 17 years in prison.
“We’d prefer to put child molesters in prison forever, but this spares a young child from testifying about the worst days of the child’s life in a courtroom full of strangers,” Sanders said.
A life sentence could still be appealed under Kentucky law and West would be eligible for parole in 20 years, according to Sanders.
The guilty plea avoids any potential for an appeal, he said.
West will also have to register as a sex offender when he is released.
His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 24 at the Kenton County Justice Center.
