Operation Pumpkin: COVID-19 changes annual festival in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Operation Pumpkin, whose focus is to bring the community together in Downtown Hamilton and support small businesses, will look different this year during the pandemic.
For the past few months, the committee behind the event has worked to determine the best and safest way to celebrate.
The committee decided to host an altered 2020 Operation Pumpkin Festival. The festival boundary will be expanded to include businesses on Main and High Street. Additionally, Operation Pumpkin 2020 will take place Thursday to Saturday, October 8th-10th.
“Due the unpredictability of the virus, Operation Pumpkin will not host the weigh-off, seek vendors, host the Pet Parade or Lil Miss Pumpkin competitions.”
