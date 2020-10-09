Man shot and killed following crash, possible road rage on I-75

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - FT. WRIGHT, Ky. (FOX19) - A man is dead after being fatally shot following a crash and a possible case of road rage on Interstate-75 northbound in Fort Wright Friday afternoon.
Kenton County dispatch received a call around 1 p.m. about an accident on I-75 just north of the Kyles Lane exit, according to Fort Wright Police Chief Ed Butler.
Butler says the call was updated to a case of possible road rage with shots fired.
Police arrived on the scene to find a two-car crash and one male victim who had been shot/
Butler says the victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The chief says he believes the victim died from gunshots and not the crash.
He says they are interviewing several witnesses to determine exactly what transpired but apparently there was a crash followed by a shooting.
Cassidy Walsh says she saw the aftermath of the crash and describes it as one of the scariest things she’s ever seen.
Speaking of the shooter, Walsh said, “He kind of looked like he was raging and just wanted to shoot anybody who was in his path. He was totally berserk.”
She continued: “You could definitely tell the gunman was raging for sure. When I saw him grab that out of his car, he was definitely ragging,” Walsh said. “So I definitely do believe it was road rage for sure.”
Walsh says she was stuck in traffic and didn’t think much of it at first, but quickly realized she was in the middle of an escalating situation.
“The girl that was driving, she started screaming, ‘Gunman! Gunman!’ And then this guy runs in front of the car,” Walsh said. “I don’t even know where he came from, and he was hiding in front of the car.”
Walsh says she doesn’t believe that man was involved the accident, but that he was only trying to help.
“The look on his face, it was horrific.”
Eventually Walsh says he moved, and traffic began to pick up again. As she was leaving, she says the gunman pointed the barrel of his gun in a car.
“It was scary, definitely scary, because I had never been that close to a situation like that before,” she said.
Butler explains they believe they know who the shooter is and they are confident there is no ongoing danger to the community.
“At this point, because the investigation is still ongoing I don’t want to comment on who was shot and who the victims were, but it was people involved in the accident,” Chief Butler explained. “It wasn’t necessarily anyone random or anything of that nature.”
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Kenton County Dispatch at (859) 356-3191.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.