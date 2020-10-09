Red Cross has immediate need for volunteers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Red Cross says there is an immediate need for people who are willing to take the necessary training and deploy to a hurricane response as a disaster volunteer.
“In the Central and Southern Ohio Region alone, we have deployed more than 100 volunteers spread from coast to coast to help those impacted by this seemingly endless disaster season. More volunteers are needed and needed quickly,” they said in a news release.
The Red Cross says they also have a special need for volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks to help those they serve.
They’re asking if you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health.
Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required.
If you are interested in volunteering, visit their website.
They are looking for a commitment of at least a 14-day block between now and Dec. 1.
