Sheriff asks for prayers, gives update on injured deputy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil is asking the community to pray for a corporal who remains in critical condition and has not regained consciousness after he was hurt in a crash with a Metro bus Thursday night.
Corporal Adam McMillan, 42, suffered “serious head injuries” during the crash on Beechmont Avenue at Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township about 6:18 p.m. Thursday, Neil said Friday.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where his medical condition remains unchanged.
“When the crash occurred, he was unconscious and he’s still unconscious," the sheriff said in a news conference Friday outside the hospital.
As the sheriff spoke, one of Corporal McMillan’s relatives wrote in the comment section of our Facebook Live: “Please keep the prayers coming for Adam and our family.”
The sheriff’s office has told us his family is requesting privacy.
A few hours later, the sheriff’s office put out a statement on the family’s behalf.
“At this time we appreciate you respecting our privacy. We do want to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of support we have received from the public, particularly Adam’s brothers and sisters at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Please continue to pray for Adam during this time.”
We asked how the sheriff and other deputies were holding up.
He responded: “I don’t know how we appear, but our hearts are sad. It’s a tough time.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. One other person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer," said Metro spokeswoman Brandy Jones. “This is an active investigation, which prohibits us from making any statements regarding the accident at this time.”
Corporal McMillan was on duty at the time of the crash, but he was not on the way to a run, sheriff’s officials have said.
Sheriff Neil was confident Friday his office can thoroughly and fairly investigate the crash even though it involves one of their own.
He said it may take longer because they are going to try to get any and all cameras they can find that may have captured the incident.
The sheriff said the bulk of the investigative work on the crash was done last night.
“We are sad in the sheriff’s office that one of our officers was injured in the line of duty. We are praying for his recovery and praying for family."
Corporal McMillan has been with the sheriff’s office 19 years.
“I know so often when something tragic happens many talk of how great the individual is. Knowing Adam through the years I can tell you he is genuine, soft spoken, good hearted and not without a sense of humor," one of his co-workers, Captain Rick Neville, tells FOX19 NOW.
"I ask those you touch that they say heavy prayers for him and let’s not forget this is a tragic event for another driver. We must be certain to pray for them as well.”
The sheriff shared more information about Corporal McMillan:
He has bicycled hundreds of miles to Washington D.C. with other law enforcement locally and across the nation as part of the annual Police Unity Tour during Police Memorial Week.
Corporal McMillan is from a law enforcement family and loves serving the public and his fellow law enforcement colleagues.
He conducts traffic crash investigations and responds to assist his co-workers and back them up on calls.
His sister currently works in law enforcement and so did his father and uncle.
“This is the career that he loves to perform, he loves to work in,” the sheriff said. “He is fourth generation law enforcement....He loves being a deputy sheriff.”
The sheriff also said Corporal McMillan always has as smile on face and" he’s just one of those people you meet that you will never forget."
He described him as a “big redhead with a real big smile. What that does is he’s opening his heart to you and everyone he meets.”
“He’s one of our deputies who loves the body of work and serving as a deputy sheriff," he said. "We are praying for him. He is one of the good guys in the sheriff’s office, one of the good guys in law enforcement.”
Neil also said: “He does me proud serving in a capacity as a sheriff’s corporal and he does his family proud,”
The sheriff said McMillan’s family is rallying behind him.
His mother has been in to see him and is the only family member who has been permitted in due to COVID-19 restrictions.
She has been sharing some photos and some memories of his passion for researching World War II and his knowledge “of that great war,” the sheriff said.
Other colleagues of Corporal McMillan’s say he is an all-around great guy, kind and a hard worker.
“I know so often when something tragic happens many talk of how great the individual is. Knowing Adam through the years I can tell you he is genuine, soft spoken, good hearted and not without a sense of humor," one of his co-workers, Captain Rick Neville, said.
"I ask those you touch that they say heavy prayers for him and let’s not forget this is a tragic event for another driver. We must be certain to pray for them as well.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.