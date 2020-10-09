Temperatures back to near 80 degrees Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A warm Friday afternoon on tap, with highs near 80 degrees. Look for dry and mild air for Friday Night Football.
Saturday while a passing shower is possible, we stay mainly dry in the mid 70′s.
The next chance of rain arrives Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Delta get close. But the storm will be a bit farther south than earlier forecasts resulting in less rainfall.
Next week there will be additional chances of rain. In addition to Sunday look for showers Monday Evening into early Tuesday and then again early Friday. Rain totals from Sunday through Monday evening will range from 0.25″ to 0.50″ in spots.
Gardeners, keep an eye on October 17th - 22nd for a killing frost. It is not yet “likely” but model runs are hinting at colder weather then.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.