Park for thrill-seekers expands during pandemic with new attraction

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some businesses are struggling to stay open due to the COVID-19 pandemic while others are being forced to shut down or cut hours, but Full Throttle Adrenaline Park is expanding.
The business is back open after being shut down earlier this year
During the shutdown, they built a one-of-a-kind paintball park and opened it in June.
“It’s one of those things, we are a small, local business,” Marketing Manager Tuesday Monsion explained. “We’re only unique to this area and to stand out, you have to be bold.”
Monsion says the company saw an opportunity to tap into a unique market with paintball enthusiasts and beginners.
So far, it has paid off.
“We wanted to make sure that as a company we did everything we could to go down fighting if we had to,” Monsion said. “We wanted to make sure that we could just keep pushing those boundaries.”
There is something for all types of adrenaline junkies at their Tri-County and Florence locations, even a smash room.
The company is keeping the pandemic in mind and says sanitation and your safety are their top concern.
Any kind of high touch areas or shared equipment are sanitized so you can have fun without worrying.
