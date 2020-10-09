2 men arrested in connection with 2017 murder, prosecutor announces

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday the arrest of two men for a murder that happened in June 2007.
Chris Whitt, 34, was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on a murder warrant for the death of 24-year-old John Harris in 2007, the Cincinnati Police Department said.
Darris DeVaughn, 30, has also been indicted for Harris' murder, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
Harris was carjacked and killed as he pulled up to his home in the 4200 block of Fergus Street on June 7.
Deters says when police arrived at the scene, they found Harris with three gunshots wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His car, however, was not at the scene.
It was found abandoned at the Spring Grove Cemetery not long after the murder, Deters said
A little more than a decade after Harris' murder, the prosecutor said Cincinnati police asked their criminalists to go back and look at the evidence since technology had improved over the years.
The developments in technology helped lead to the arrests of the two men, the prosecutor explained.
Whitt and DeVaughn are both charged with aggravated murder, murder, and aggravated robbery, Deters said.
They face life in prison without parole if they are convicted, according to the Deters.
The investigation into Harris’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.