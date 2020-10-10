Bond Hill community, city leaders welcome Black-owned bakery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bond Hill community members and city leaders welcomed a bakery Saturday to identify Black-owned/locally-owned businesses to the area.
Davis Cookie Collection, located on 4926 Reading Road, is more than just a bakery. This is the first Brick and Mortar location for the business in an area. It’s a lift to the Bond Hill community and more destination locations.
“Reading Road or Glenway or Hamilton Avenue… all these major corridors, Winton Road, they became highways for decades for people to travel through these neighborhoods but not stop in these neighborhoods and we are slowly but surely changing that,” Mayor John Cranley said.
“We’re thrilled to open our cookie store in Bond Hill. It’s a dream come true for us,” said Christina Davis, owner, Davis Cookie Collection. “Our journey hasn’t been easy. We’ve faced various obstacles and barriers along the way, but with the help of so many, and with our passion, dedication, and commitment to elevate our business, we made it happen,” Davis added.
The 1,100 square foot storefront was a project that took almost two years with partners like The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority (The Port), The Bond Hill Community Council, and the Community Economic Advancement Initiative (CEAI).
“It is great to witness the Minority Business Accelerator once again assist local entrepreneurs successfully launch a business in Cincinnati,” Cranley said. “Cincinnati has been intentional in helping our minority business owners grow their businesses, and the Davis Cookie Collection is a great example of that network of support. They will be a great addition to the Bond Hill Business District.”
Davis, a Cincinnati native, says she saw the storefront and the grand opening in her dreams.
“I grew up in Avondale, so this feels like home to me, and I knew that Bond Hill did not have a bakery or anywhere the neighborhood could purchase sweets,” Davis said.
Davis Cookie Collection is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturdays.
