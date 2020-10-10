Cincinnati Museum Center turns into ‘Boo!seum’ Saturdays in October

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Museum Center turns into the Boo!seum on Saturdays in October.
Museum officials say children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the museum every Saturday, including on Halloween, to celebrate safely.
There will be no trick-or-treating because of the pandemic, but there are a variety of events happening throughout the day on Saturdays starting at 10 a.m. according to museum officials.
The events are free for museum members and included in the daily admission price, said Cincinnati Museum Center director Brian Pollock.
“We have magic shows with Jeb, we have our Monster Mash dance party, we have a socially distanced costume party. We have a science show on our stage,” said Pollock.
There will also be a pumpkin scavenger hunt and you can also check out the spooky creepy crawlies at the museum, like their Madagascar hissing cockroaches, snakes and more.
The dance party happens at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday and the Monster Mash dance party gets started at 3 p.m. Saturdays at the BOO!seum, October 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.