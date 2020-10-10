Corporal still unconscious and in critical condition after crash in Anderson township, Sheriff’s Office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Hamilton County corporal involved in an Anderson Township crash that happened Thursday is still unconscious and in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said.
Corporal Adam McMillan, 42, suffered “serious head injuries” during the crash on Beechmont Avenue at Eight Mile Road about 6:18 p.m., Sheriff Jim Neil said Friday.
Sheriff Neil says McMillan traveled westbound on Beechmont Avenue when his cruiser struck a SORTA Metro bus at the intersection with Eight Mile Road.
The bus then caused a chain of crashes involving three other vehicles before striking a utility pole.
McMillan’s cruiser was in the left thru-lane, Neil said, and the bus was headed eastbound, attempting to turn onto Eight Mile when they collided.
The bus was being operated by David Binkman, 55, of Cincinnati, and was carrying one passenger, the sheriff’s office says.
After the initial crash, Neil says the bus struck a stopped 2007 Toyota RAV 4 being operated by Tyler Myers, 19, of Cincinnati.
Myers’s vehicle was pushed backward into a stopped 2013 Ford Focus driven by Andrew Kellerman, 30, of Batavia and a, stopped 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with a 16-year-old at the wheel.
Chief Deputy Mark Schoonover says McMillan was the only one who suffered serious injuries.
The Anderson Township Fire Department had to mechanically extricate McMillan from his cruiser, according to Neil.
Brinkman has minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit at 513-825-1500.
