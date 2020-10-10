CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Local volunteers clean up Cincinnati waterways Saturday morning.
Give Back Cincinnati teamed up with the Great Parks of Hamilton County to beautify and pick up trash along the Ohio River and Winton Woods Harbor Saturday morning.
About 40 volunteers participated, picking up trash at four different locations.
Give Back Cincinnati President, Michael Young said before the pandemic hundreds of people would be participating at a number of events like this throughout the year, but COVID-19 has changed the plans.
“This is our first time out since the pandemic and we’re really excited to be out,” said Young.
Niki Marengo with the Great Parks of Hamilton County said she’s excited they were able to get out Saturday morning despite the pandemic.
Marengo said it’s always disheartening to see so much litter and debris along the riverbanks but it’s also great to see organizations like Give Back Cincinnati help out and clean-up on the weekend.
“From little tykes to older folks that come out no matter what the weather is they are out here trying to make a difference and cleaning it up,” said Marengo.
The beautification project lasted three hours and Give Back Cincinnati President Michael Young said there are other volunteer opportunities coming up next month.
