Officials investigating fatal crash in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash in Highland County.
The crash took place a little before 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to OSHP.
Isaiah Skeen, 41, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup westbound on US 50 in Liberty Township, according to OSHP.
Skeens truck went off the road at a curve, struck a traffic sign, the overturned and struck a tree, officials say.
OSHP officials say Skeen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Skeen was the only occupant and no other vehicles were involved, officials say.
OSHP says they are still investigating the crash.
