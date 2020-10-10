1 person flown to nearby hospital after crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -Air Care took one person to a nearby hospital after a single-vehicle rolled over Saturday.
Butler County Communications confirms that they received a call at about 9 a.m. to report a person injured on State Route 27 and Hamilton Cleves Road.
Dispatchers say the person was already out of the vehicle by the time deputies arrived.
That person was going in and out of consciousness. So that individual had to be flown to a nearby hospital, the dispatchers said.
It is unclear if the person was wearing a seatbelt.
The condition of the individual is unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
