Rain is in the forecast along with a cooldown

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saturday had a tropical-like feel! Clouds and a little bit of rain from Hurricane Delta set the stage for a humid and warmer than normal day. The high made it to 72 after a very mild 62 saturday morning. CVG reported a trace of rain with 0.01″ at Lunken Airport. We will see the occasional shower overnight and into Sunday. However, it looks like the heavy, steady rains from Delta will stay south of the Tri-State.
Sunday will be cloudy even when not raining. Much like Saturday. A cold front moves east and brings us widespread rain Monday evening. Rainfall totals will likely be less than a half inch. It will be warm Monday with a high in the mid 70s. By Tuesday, fall weather returns with highs in the 60s. We still don’t see frost in the 7-day forecast but I don’t think it will be much beyond that time when we do.
As for the fall foliage, get outside the next couple of weeks to enjoy the colors. With the dry weather lately, the leaves will be more likely to simply fall before they change color.
