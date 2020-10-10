Rain is in the forecast along with a cooldown

Sunday will be cloudy even when not raining. Much like Saturday. A cold front moves east and brings us widespread rain Monday evening. Rainfall totals will likely be less than a half inch. It will be warm Monday with a high in the mid 70s. By Tuesday, fall weather returns with highs in the 60s. We still don’t see frost in the 7-day forecast but I don’t think it will be much beyond that time when we do.