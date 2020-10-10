Sheriff’s Office identify’s victim of deadly shooting in Columbia Township

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office has identified the man killed in a shooting in Columbia Township Saturday.
Sheriff’s office officials say the shooting took place in the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue on Saturday.
The victim, Roger Kitchen, 34, was found outside his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials say Kitchen was shot in the parking lot of a Burlington Coat Factory.
Kitchen was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
The sheriffs says the vehicle pictured below is wanted in connection with this homicide, a silver four-door sedan with a sunroof and dark tinted windows.
Sherrif’s as that anyone with information about this case or the vehicle shown should call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff Criminal Investigative Section at (513) 851-6000.
