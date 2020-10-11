CNN: Victim of Samuel Little identified by Georgia Bureau of Investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CNN reports Patricia Parker has been identified as a victim of prolific serial killer Samuel Little nearly 40 years after her death.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told CNN Parker’s body was found in Dade County in 1981.
Parker was only 30 years old when murdered, and the investigation into her death went cold.
Little, 80, grew up in Lorain, Ohio. He lived there for decades and continued to visit after moving to Florida.
Little told Texas Rangers he killed a young Black woman in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the early 1980s, according to a GBI press release.
CNN said further discussion with Little led investigators to believe Little took Parker in Chattanooga and later killed her in Georgia.
The GBI asked for the public’s help in identifying Parker in 2019. A family came forward, and Parker was identified through DNA analysis.
Little confessed to killing 93 victims between 1970 and 2005.
Seven of his victims were from Ohio.
He is currently serving three life sentences in California.
