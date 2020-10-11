Former Vice President Joe Biden to campaign in Ohio Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Biden Harris campaign announced Sunday that former Vice President Joe Biden will be stopping in the Buckeye state Monday.
Officials say Biden will be campaigning in Toledo and will attend a voter mobilization event in Cincinnati.
“In the afternoon, Vice President Biden will deliver remarks in Toledo on building back the economy better for working families,” the press release said.
Biden will be speaking in Toledo at 1:15 p.m., and he will be at the mobilization event in Cincinnati at 5:45 p.m.
