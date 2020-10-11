Gov. Beshear and family potentially exposed to positive COVID case, begin quarantine period

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In a notice sent Sunday afternoon, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear announced that he and his family were potentially exposed to a person with COVID-19 Saturday.
Beshear issued a video statement Sunday, saying that he and his family will be following state and federal quarantine guidelines after the potential exposure Saturday afternoon.
“The Beshear family has been committed since the start of COVID-19 to setting an example, of doing all those things that we’re asking Kentuckians to do,” Beshear said. “One of those is to answer the call. That’s when contact tracers call you because someone around you has tested positive, and ask you to do various things including to quarantine. Well yesterday, we got that call.”
The governor said the potential exposure was through a member of his security detail who drove with the first family on Saturday. The family then learned of the security detail’s positive test result later that day.
In the release, Beshear said that he, his family, and the trooper were all wearing facial coverings at the time. However, due to the CDC and Kentucky Department for Public Health’s recommendations, Beshear and his family will begin a quarantine period.
Beshear also said that he and his family have tested negative, and are feeling well with no symptoms. The family will continue to test regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by the Department of Public Health.
All daily COVID-19 briefings scheduled will continue on virtually during the quarantine period.
