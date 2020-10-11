Hoxworth Blood Center, UC continue to team up with Crossroads Church for Tri-State blood drive

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Hoxworth Blood Center, the University of Cincinnati, continues to team up this month with Crossroads Church for a Tri-State blood drive.
Hoxworth Blood Center shut down their bus operations due to the pandemic earlier in the year, so they reached out to the community to check on available spaces where people can socially distance.
“We couldn’t be more appreciative of Crossroads Church opening their space to us once again to help save the lives of our neighbors,” said Director of Public Relations for Hoxworth Alecia Lipton. “The continued support of Crossroads Church in recent months has given us the opportunity to collect much needed units of red blood cells for surgeries, cancer patients, and trauma victims right here in the Tri-state area.”
The Crossroads locations and dates include:
- Oakley (3500 Madison Road) – Friday, Oct. 16 and Monday, Oct. 19
- West Side (8575 Bridgetown Road) – Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Florence (828 Heights Blvd) – Tuesday, Oct. 13
Those with Type O blood are encouraged to donate.
“O- is the universal donor, O+ can be, not universally transfused, but a lot of people can receive O+, so we need a lot of those units of blood,” Hoxworth Public Relations Specialist Jackie Marschall said.
Patients are required to wear masks. Hoxworth will be following social distancing guidelines. They will also be taking extra safety precautions, including changing gloves between donors and sanitizing surfaces.
Patients are required to schedule appointments online to maintain social distancing.
Those who would like to schedule a donation at a Crossroads Church blood drive can donate online when making an appointment or call 513-451-0910.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.