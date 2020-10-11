Man found dead after shooting outside near Middletown nightclub, Middletown police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) -Middletown Division of Police say a man was found dead outside near a Middletown nightclub after a shooting occurred near 1 a.m. Sunday.
Officers say they received a call about a person lying outside at 601 North Verity Blvd., next to 513 Lounge.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found out the man was actually dead.
Officers say a group of people were leaving the lounge when shots were fired. At least one person was hit.
Police say the man was at the lounge before the shooting.
The identity of the victim is not being released until the family is notified.
It is unclear if anyone has been arrested as a result of the shooting.
Officers are still investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Hughes of the Middletown Division of Police at 513-425-7733.
