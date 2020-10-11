Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Brown County, troopers say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in Brown County Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says.
Troopers say the Missy L. Dickerson, 37, was walking northbound on U.S. 68 around 8 p.m. when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Seth S. Smalley, 37, hit her.
Dickerson was pronounced dead at the scene by state troopers.
Troopers say Smalley was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
She was wearing dark-colored clothing, and alcohol/drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by OSP.
