Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Brown County, troopers say

By FOX19 Digital Staff | October 11, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT - Updated October 11 at 7:31 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in Brown County Saturday, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says.

Troopers say the Missy L. Dickerson, 37, was walking northbound on U.S. 68 around 8 p.m. when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Seth S. Smalley, 37, hit her.

Dickerson was pronounced dead at the scene by state troopers.

Troopers say Smalley was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

She was wearing dark-colored clothing, and alcohol/drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP.

