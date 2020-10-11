Two-week shutdown of Tylersville overpass in West Chester expected

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - Lane closures have turned to a complete shutdown of the Tylersville overpass in West Chester.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said this is just the next phase of a project that is on pace to wrap up in the summer of 2021.
“We will have the exit ramps open so Tylersville Road will be accessible on the east and the west side of I-75. Only the structure over 75 will be closed,” ODOT communications director Kathleen Fuller said.
The bridge closure is temporary, according to ODOT, it’s a two-week shutdown but this allows certain work to be done uninterrupted.
“You get a better product, quite simply, if we close the structure. Any type of bridgework or any work we do, you get a better product typically,” said Fuller.
They say part of the reason for the closure is to get some additional work done that was found to be necessary during the first phase of this project.
ODOT admits that some of this can be done with some several lane restrictions but what would be two weeks of work with a full closure would add up to at least six weeks of work doing this piece by piece.
“Two weeks is a long time, I realize that, to have it closed but it would be a much longer process to do it in phases and have the contractors working in sections because they’re going to do an end-to-end overlay,” Fuller said.
Extending the project just isn’t an option with winter weather, the holiday season, and holiday travel rapidly approaching, according to Fuller.
“Any of those holidays, those are factored into our planning and the work that we’re doing with our contractors in their schedule,” Fuller said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.