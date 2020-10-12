Bengals drop road game to AFC North rival Ravens

BALTIMORE (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) had a rough game, to say the least, on Sunday when the fell to the Baltimore Ravens (4-1), 27-3.
The Ravens were relentless in their pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, sacking the rookie seven times.
Burrow finished the day 19/30 for 183 yards, two fumbles, and an interception.
One week after having what might be his best career game, running back Joe Mixon was contained by the Baltimore defense.
Mixon ran the ball 24 times but averaged 2.5 yards per attempt to finish the game with 59 rushing yards.
The Bengals were held scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter when Randy Bullock knocked in a 38-yard field goal.
Wide receiver AJ Green left the game with a hamstring injury and defensive tackle DJ Reader was unable to finish because of a left knee injury.
The Bengals will be back on the road this Sunday when they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (3-2).
Kickoff for the week six game is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.