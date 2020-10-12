Caught on Cam: Woman tries to set Tri-State front porch on fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Brionna Johnson says she’d never seen Amber Hamilton before the 27-year-old allegedly tried to set Johnson’s porch on fire Sunday.
Now Hamilton is behind bars on charges of criminal damaging and arson. More charges could be coming too, according to court documents, which allege Hamilton committed a series of criminal acts the same day.
The incident at Johnson’s home, located near St. Bernard, was caught on camera early Sunday morning. The camera belonged to Johnson’s mother, she says.
Johnson tells FOX19 NOW she’s shocked someone would try to set her home on fire. She says her 4-year-old sister hasn’t been eating and was scared to go to school after what happened.
“We were actually shocked and scared when we actually seen it,” Johnson said.
Johnson recalls she got an alert Sunday saying a car was on fire across the street. Police say Hamilton also set that fire. Court document allege she placed a piece of plastic in the vehicle’s gas cap and lighting it on fire.
Once Johnson saw the car on fire, she says she checked her mother’s surveillance video and saw the woman police say is Hamilton carrying a plastic skeleton onto the porch.
Johnson says Hamilton tried shaking the front door’s knob but wasn’t able to get in, so the 27-year-old went to the mailbox, retrieved a piece of paper and lit it on fire.
“It didn’t light, but it did burn, so we see that clearly in the video,” Johnson said. “And then, after she tries to do it again and it didn’t happen, she put it in the mailbox.”
Hamilton was arrested down the street on West Mitchell Avenue near Kenard Avenue. Police say she was sitting on a bench.
Court documents claim Hamilton also damaged a car sitting in a driveway on Mitchell Avenue the same Sunday.
Hamilton is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $100,000 bond. She will be back in court at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 21.
