Cold front will bring rain chances Monday evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Staying dry until after 5pm on Monday, as a weak cold front moves into the area. Look for a high of 77 degrees Monday afternoon and then near 70 on Tuesday.
By Tuesday at dawn the front will be well east of Cincinnati and the sky will be clearing. The weather then remains dry until a strong cold front arrives Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon and evening. In the chilly air behind the front we may see a few showers on Friday.
Expect highs in the upper 50s as we head into the weekend.
