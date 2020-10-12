Family-friendly Halloween activities in the Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Halloween is right around the corner and places throughout the Cincinnati area will be holding festivities from costume contests to drive-through trick-or-treats.
Below are family-friendly activities going on throughout the area.
Munchkin Trick Or Treat Trail
- Date: Oct. 24
- location: 4982 Dennison Dr, Fairfield, OH
- From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., attendees can follow the trail to collect candy from vendor and crafters. Music, glitter tattoos, pumpkin decorating are some of the other activities that will be available. Officials say food vendors will also be available. If attendees do not want to buy food, they are welcome to pack their lunch.
- Festivities begin at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission, Trick or Treating and Parking are Free.
Curbside Trick or Treat: Newport
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
- Location: 901 E 6th St, Newport, KY
- Hosted by the Campbell County Public Library, this trick-or-treat event is a drive thru trick-or-treat. Attendees will remain in their cars at all times. Drivers will be able to travel around different stations in their lot to get candy. Children and teenagers of all ages are welcome to attend.
- Officials say The library staff will be dressed up as their favorite characters and creatures.
- Curbside trick-or-treat will will be offered at the Cold Spring, Fort Thomas and Newport branches on the same date.
16 Lots Brewing Company
- Date: Sat, October 31, 2020
- Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Location: 753 Reading Road Mason, OH 45040
- There will be plenty of activities for people of all ages on Halloween. For children: Safe trunk-or-treat, bounce-house, best costume contest, and more. For adults: cornhole, spooky cocktails, smooth jazz music, costume contest
Dead Low Brewing
- Date: Oct. 31
- Location: 5959 Kellogg Avenue
- Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- The brewing company will have a few trick-or-treat stations set up outside in their beer garden.
Trick or Treat at The Findlay Market
- Date: Oct. 31
- Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Location: 1801 Race StreetCincinnati, OH 45202
- Findlay Market is welcoming schools and families to the safe trick-or-treating event. Children will be able to trick-or-treat at stands inside the market.
High Stakes Harley-Davidson Trunk or Treat
- Date: Oct. 17
- Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: 8025 Action Blvd. Florence, KY
- High Stakes Harley-Davidson will be having a trunk-or-treat. They will have a D.J. along with a food truck. The event will be free to all. People are encouraged to drive or ride their cars or bikes and pass out candy. Those who would like to pass out candy are required to register.
HallZooween at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden
- Dates: Oct. 17, 18, 24, and 25
- Time: 10 a.m. and goes till 5 p.m.
- Location: 3400 Vine Street
- Kids from 2 to 12 years old will be given a voucher when they enter the Zoo and it can be redeemed at the Boo-in-a-Bag station at the Scare-ousel. Activities include pumpkin fun for the animals, rides on the Hogwart’s Express, festive fall-themed foods, and fun photo stations throughout the Zoo.
- Dates: Oct. 22 and Oct. 29
- Times: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Location: All Lowe’s stores
- Trick-or-treaters will be able to get free candy and a kid-sized pumpkin. Those wanting to participate must register online.
