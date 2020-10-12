Hamilton County corporal critically hurt in crash remains unconscious, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A corporal with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office remained unconscious and in critical condition over the weekend at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Corporal Adam McMillan’s condition is unchanged, a sheriffs spokesman said Sunday.
The 42-year-old law enforcement veteran who has been with the sheriff’s office nearly two decades suffered “serious head injuries” when his cruiser crashed into an oncoming Metro bus on Beechmont Avenue at Eight Mile Road Thursday night, according to Sheriff Jim Neil.
Related story | Sheriff asks for prayers, gives update on injured deputy
Corporal McMillan was driving a cruiser westbound in the left thru-lane on Beechmont Avenue when it struck an eastbound SORTA Metro bus attempting to turn let onto Eight Mile Road, sheriff’s officials have said.
The bus then caused a chain of crashes involving three other vehicles before striking a utility pole.
Corporal McMillan was the only one who suffered serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. One driver had minor injuries.
The Anderson Township Fire Department had to mechanically extricate him from his cruiser, according to Neil.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.