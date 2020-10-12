Indoor visits at nursing homes, assisted living facilities begin Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio families can once again see their loved ones indoors at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Indoor visits have been off-limits since the pandemic began in March.
State leaders say the decision to open up indoor visitation will be up to each facility. They are not required by the state to open up if they do not feel like it is safe to do so in their area.
Re-opening of nursing homes and care facilities comes with strict guidelines: Visitors must make an appointment for each visit, and only two people can visit one resident in a nursing home for 30-minutes and it must be in a designated visitation area. Testing must be available for residents and workers and there must be enough PPE for the staff and visitors.
Nursing homes must also maintain a daily log of anyone who enters the building and regularly report to the states' coronavirus website about visitation hours.
