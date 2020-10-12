Man hospitalized in College Hill fire

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 12, 2020 at 5:45 AM EDT - Updated October 12 at 5:45 AM

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A man was hospitalized in serious condition from smoke inhalation at a College Hill house fire late Sunday, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Four adults were displaced in the blaze that caused $30,000 in damage to the residence in the 5800 block of Argus Road about 10 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said.

Fire crews from Northside’s Engine 20 responded to 911 calls for a reported fire.

They found what they call a “well-involved in fire" and brought it under control within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

