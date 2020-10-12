Meijer looking to hire more than 100 team members

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Meijer is seeking to hire more than 100 team members at 10 Cincinnati-area stores.
The positions range from cashiers and third-shift stockers to meat cutters and cake decorators.
Additionally, each store is looking for team members to assist with its Meijer Pickup service.
Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. They also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance options and the option for 401K retirement planning.
Potential candidates can begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.