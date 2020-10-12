Miami Valley Hospital first in Ohio to start enrolling COVID-19 inpatients and outpatients with Regeneron antibody treatment

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Miami Valley Hospital announced Monday that they are the first hospital the state to start enrolling inpatients and outpatients diagnosed with COVID-19 for the Regeneron’s antibody treatment.
Officials say the hospital will conduct a REGN-COV2 study-an antibody treatment by pharmaceutical company Regeneron for patients diagnosed with the virus. This is the same treatment that President Donald Trump received while diagnosed.
“It consists of two potent, complementary virus-neutralizing antibodies and was designed specifically to target the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus,” officials stated in a press release. “Preliminary data released by Regeneron showed that REGN-COV2 reduced viral levels and time to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.”
Officials say that the hospital is the only clinical site in the state participating in inpatient and outpatient trials. Both trials are randomized and double-blind.
Those who are interested in participating should complete an online screen test to see if they qualify.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.