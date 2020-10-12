New motion filed to silence Breonna Taylor grand juror, attorney files response Sunday

“The manner in which the Attorney General has proceeded in this action and his continuing public commentary makes it overwhelmingly clear it is his position he should be allowed to discuss portions of the grand jury proceedings that were not recorded but no one else should have the same ability," the statement reads. "No matter how inconsistent his public statements are with the actual recordings. More aptly stated, Mr. Cameron does not seem to want the information he has furnished to be recalled; or challenged, countered, or clarified. Undoubtedly, he does not want them corrected.”