No charges filed against man who fatally shot driver in possible case of road rage, prosecutor says

FT. WRIGHT, Ky. (FOX19) - No charges will be filed against a driver who fatally shot another man on I-75 last Friday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders announced on Monday.
The two men were involved in a collision around 1:30 p.m. near the Kyles Lane exit.
Once both drivers pulled off to the side of the road, one of them called 911 to report the wreck as part of a possible road rage incident.
The caller said the other driver was walking toward him with a rifle, Sanders said in a press release.
The man with the rifle was identified as John Abell, 41, of Cincinnati, according to the prosecutor.
The caller, still on the phone with 911, said he fired his weapon and hit Abell.
Investigators interviewed over dozen witnesses to the crash and shooting.
Sanders said all of their statements were essentially consistent and they gave police photos taken on cell phones.
According to Sanders, Abell can be seen with his rifle threatening a bystander before pointing the gun at the other driver who was still sitting in his car.
Investigators say Abell’s rifle was unloaded and had a trigger lock in place.
“There was no way for [the man] to know the rifle being stuck in his face was inoperable,” Sanders said.
He said the man rendered first aid to Abell while still talking with 911.
Abell was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but died there from his injuries, the release says.
Sanders says under the state law, the man who shot Abell was justified because he had reason to fear for his own life.
“Kentucky law states an individual is justified in the use of physical force upon another when the individual believes such force is necessary to protect against the use of unlawful force by another person,” Sanders said. “The investigation by Ft. Wright and Kenton County Police Departments conclusively found the shooter was reasonably in fear for his own life and responded lawfully."
Autopsy and toxicology reports on Abell are still pending, according to Sanders.
He did say several empty alcohol containers were found inside Abell’s vehicle.
Sanders said witnesses suspected Abell was impaired based upon his driving prior to the collision
He also said it did not appear that the two drivers knew each other and it’s unknown why Abell was driving so aggressively.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.