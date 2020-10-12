Ohio Department of Health signs order allowing oral, nasal piercings to continue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health amended a health order to allow oral and nasal piercings to continue in the state.
The order went into effect Saturday, Oct 10.
The original health order issued on May 12 order allowed hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, tanning facilities and body piercing locations to reopen for full service.
That order did not allow oral and nasal piercings.
Per the order, body piercing locations must take certain precautions, including having the piercer wear a mask and gloves.
