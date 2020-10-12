Rain chances by Monday evening, ahead of a cold front

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry and mild Monday morning as temperatures will reach 77 degrees Monday afternoon under a sun and cloud mix.
The next chance of rain arrives with a cold front Monday late day into the evening. By Tuesday at dawn the front will be well east of Cincinnati and the sky will be clearing. The weather then remains dry until a strong cold front arrives Thursday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday afternoon and evening. In the chilly air behind the front we may see a few showers on Friday.
Expect highs in the upper 50s has we head into the weekend.
