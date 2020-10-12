CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Walking through neighborhoods this Halloween will be slightly different this year due to the pandemic.
Mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds are just some of the recommended guidelines for people to follow, especially on the spookiest holiday of the year.
Here is a list of the guidelines and the trick-or-treat times in the Tri-State area:
OHIO
DeWine’s Trick or Treating Guidelines
- Anderson Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Batavia: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Bethel: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Blue Ash: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Carlisle: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Cincinnati: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Clinton County: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Columbia Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m
- Deerfield Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Delhi Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Evendale: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Fairfield: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Franklin: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Goshen Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Greenhills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Hamilton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Hillsboro: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Lebanon: Oct. 31, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (look up main street event)
- Liberty Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Madison Township: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 8 p.m.
- Middletown: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Monroe: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Mason: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Montgomery: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- New Richmond: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Oxford: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- Pierce Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Sycamore Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Union Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Warren County: Oct. 31, 6 – 8 p.m.
- West Chester: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Williamsburg: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Wyoming: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
KENTUCKY
Kentucky’s releases their trick-or-treat guidelines.
- Alexandria: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Boone County: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Cold Spring: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Crescent Springs: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Edgewood: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Elsmere: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Erlanger: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Florence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Fort Mitchell: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Fort Thomas: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Fort Wright: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Independence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Ludlow: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Park Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Southgate: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
- Taylor Mill: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Villa Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Walton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Wilder: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
INDIANA
Indiana’s trick or treating guidelines
- Dillsboro: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
- Greendale: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
