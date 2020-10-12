Trick-or-Treat times in the Tri-State area

Trick-or-treat times in the Tri-State area. (Source: Pexels)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | October 12, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 12:32 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Walking through neighborhoods this Halloween will be slightly different this year due to the pandemic.

Mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding large crowds are just some of the recommended guidelines for people to follow, especially on the spookiest holiday of the year.

Here is a list of the guidelines and the trick-or-treat times in the Tri-State area:

OHIO

DeWine’s Trick or Treating Guidelines

  • Anderson Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Batavia: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Bethel: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Blue Ash: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Carlisle: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Cincinnati: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Clinton County: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Columbia Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m
  • Deerfield Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Delhi Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Evendale: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fairfield: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Franklin: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Goshen Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Greenhills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Hamilton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Hillsboro: Oct. 29, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Lebanon: Oct. 31, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (look up main street event)
  • Liberty Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Madison Township: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 8 p.m.
  • Middletown: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Monroe: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Mason: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • New Richmond: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Oxford: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Pierce Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Sycamore Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Union Township: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Warren County: Oct. 31, 6 – 8 p.m.
  • West Chester: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Williamsburg: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Wyoming: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

KENTUCKY

Kentucky’s releases their trick-or-treat guidelines.

  • Alexandria: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Boone County: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Cold Spring: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Crescent Springs: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Edgewood: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Elsmere: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Erlanger: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Florence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fort Mitchell: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fort Thomas: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Fort Wright: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Independence: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Ludlow: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Park Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Southgate: Oct. 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
  • Taylor Mill: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Villa Hills: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Walton: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Wilder: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

INDIANA

Indiana’s trick or treating guidelines

  • Dillsboro: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.
  • Greendale: Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m.

