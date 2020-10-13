Butler Co. Board of Elections employees test positive for COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Butler County Board of Elections confirmed employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The BOE said the staff members have not been in contact with early voters, and all staff who were in close proximity have been notified.
They said the affected area was cleaned and the entire office will continue to be cleaned every night.
“Since early in-person voting started on Oct. 6, the Butler County Board of Elections Early Voting Center has been cleaned regularly and will continue to be cleaned following guidance from Butler County Public Health, the CDC and Ohio’s Department of Health,” the BOE said.
Workers are required to wear masks and safety screens are in place between employees.
The Early Vote Center has one entrance and one exit and requires mask-wearing and social distancing.
