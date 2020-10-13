Cincinnati priest accused of raping altar boy returns to court for motion hearing, start of trial

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati-area priest accused of raping an altar boy 30 years ago is set to return to court Tuesday for a motion hearing followed by the start his trial.
The Rev. Geoff Drew is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz.
Drew, 58, has pleaded not guilty to nine counts of rape. He is held in lieu of $5 million bond at the Hamilton County jail.
Drew is requesting the charges against him be thrown out.
He is accused of raping a boy who was 10 and 11 over a 2-year-period between 1988 and 1991 when he was the music minister at St. Jude School in Green Township.
Drew was not a priest at the time, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.
The victim, who is now in his early 40s, told authorities the abuse occurred in Drew’s school office after school hours.
Deters has described the victim’s grand jury testimony as compelling, convincing and emotional.
Drew, who was ordained a priest in 2004, was put on administrative leave in July 2019 and indicted the following month.
A small group of concerned parents from Saint Ignatius Loyola, Sacred Heart, and others, announced they have joined with nearly 600 other concerned Catholics from over 50 parishes within the Archdiocese of Cincinnati to petition them to investigate their commitment to the Decree of Child Protection “after the recent scandal involving Drew.”
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati has said they fully cooperated with the investigation, but they have been under criticism for how they handled allegations of abuse by Drew before he was indicted.
They have released a sequence of events related to Drew, who worked at several parishes and Catholic schools since 1984.
After Drew was placed on leave, church officials said he previously had been accused of inappropriate behavior involving children in 2013 and 2015 at St. Maximilian of Kolbe parish in Liberty Township.
Parishioners at St. Ignatius were upset because they were not told about previous complaints against the priest while he was at St. Maximilian.
According to the archdiocese, Drew’s alleged behavior involved pattern of things such as uninvited bear hugs, shoulder massages, patting of the leg above the knee, and inappropriate sexual comments about one’s body or appearance, directed at teenage boys.
In addition, there was a report of Drew texting some of the boys “teasing them about their girlfriends.”
An auxiliary bishop in the archdiocese, Joseph Binzer, was removed as priest personnel director.
Archdiocese officials have said he failed to disclose to Archbishop Dennis Schnurr and other archdiocese officials previous allegations that Drew engaged in inappropriate behavior with a teenage boy.
Earlier this year, Binzer offered to resign in the fallout over the scandal, and Pope Francis accepted it.
“I am deeply sorry for my role in addressing the concerns raised about Father Drew, which has had a negative impact on the trust and faith of the people of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati,” Binzer said in a prepared statement the archdiocese sent out when they announced he was gone.
“In April, having studied this matter since last summer, the Holy See informed me that it agreed with this assessment," Binzer’s statement read. "As a result, and after much prayer and reflection, I offered my resignation from the Office of Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. I believe this to be in the best interest of the archdiocese.”
Deters and the Archdiocese have asked anyone with information to contact law enforcement authorities.
Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser told FOX19 NOW last year he warned the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in 2019 via a verbal discussion with a chancellor to keep Drew away from children and to monitor him.
Gmoser said his office and the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office investigated accusations of inappropriate behavior against Drew and found none to be criminal.
Gmoser has told FOX19 NOW he felt Drew was “sexually grooming” the boys for future sexual abuse and he was upset to learn his warning to the archdiocese was not heeded.
Parents say they are worried the cycle of abuse and cover-up will continue if changes are not made within the local church leadership.
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati said last year it submitted a report to the Vatican concerning the handling of allegations of abuse against Drew.
We asked for a copy of the report, but a spokeswoman for the archdiocese declined, calling it “confidential.”
FOX19 NOW also made several requests for comment over the past year to the Vatican and the Apostolic Nunciature, the papal embassy in Washington D.C.
They did not respond.
