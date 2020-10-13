Cincinnati police officer arrested on felony charges, department says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating one of its own after she was arrested on Monday, according to Lt. Steve Saunders.
CPD Officer Cynthia Suiter was arrested for Theft in Office, a felony of the fourth degree, and Unauthorized Use of Property, a felony of the fifth degree, Saunders explained.
A Grand Jury determined Suiter used her position to assist in the theft offense from Jan. 4, 2015 until Sept. 7, 2015, according to court documents.
The documents say the value of the stolen amount is between $1,000 and $7,500.
Suiter has been suspended as the investigation continues, Lt. Saunders said.
