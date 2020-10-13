Early voting begins in Kentucky: What you need to know before you go to the polls

Boone County: The Boone County Extension Enrichment Center, 1824 Patrick Drive in Burlington, KY 41005. Voters should park in the lower lot next to Burger King and enter on the first floor. Early voting will be available weekdays through Nov. 2. On Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays Oct.17, 24 and 31st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.