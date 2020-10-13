Early voting begins in Kentucky: What you need to know before you go to the polls

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Early voting in the upcoming presidential election is now underway Kentucky.
Starting Tuesday morning, a location will now be open for in-person voting in every county Monday-Saturday.
Here’s where you can vote early in northern Kentucky:
Boone County: The Boone County Extension Enrichment Center, 1824 Patrick Drive in Burlington, KY 41005. Voters should park in the lower lot next to Burger King and enter on the first floor. Early voting will be available weekdays through Nov. 2. On Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays Oct.17, 24 and 31st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kenton County: The County Admin Building, 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington or Independence Senior Center, 2001 Jackwoods Parkway, Independence. Early voting will be available Tuesday to Nov. 2, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sat, Oct. 17, 24 and 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Campbell County: The Campbell County Clerk’s Newport office at 1098 Monmouth Street, Newport, KY 41071 (Directions). Voting will occur between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturdays on Oct. 17, 24, and 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kentucky’s general election plan also features mail-in absentee voting and in-person voting on election day.
Mail-in ballots are available to all registered voters who say they’re worried about contracting the virus or spreading it, a determination the state will not question.
Voters will not be asked for their age or health condition.
The deadline for voters to request a mail-in ballot through a streamlined online portal has passed.
If you already put in a request for one, the ballots must be postmarked by election day and received by Nov. 6.
Ballot drop boxes will be available where Kentuckians can drop off their mail-in ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. The drop box locations will be determined by county clerks.
On election day, every county will have one super-center voting location where everyone from every precinct in the county can go to vote.
Kentucky is waiving its new photo ID law for the election.
Kentuckians who are concerned about contracting COVID-19 while acquiring a photo ID can sign a document explaining their concern and cast their ballot without one.
Find your early voting location and election-day location here.
Early voting already is underway in Ohio and Indiana.
Ohioans who are registered can vote in person at county boards of elections. Most locations opened by 8 a.m., including the Hamilton County Board of Elections, where a line began before dawn.
Voters are wearing masks and socially distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If you’re not registered, it’s too late.
Here’s what you need to know:
Registered Ohio voters have three options for voting: by mail, early in-person or in-person on election day.
Early in-person voting can be done at each county’s board of elections (find yours) with the following schedule:
- Tuesday-Oct. 16 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays;
- Oct. 19-23 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m on weekdays;
- Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.;
- Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1-5 p.m.;
- Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays;
- Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.;
- Sunday, Nov. 1 from 1-5 p.m.;
- Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 31.
Once you receive your mail-in ballot, fill it out and send it back, you can track it here.
Mail-in ballots sent by mail must be postmarked no later than the day before election day, Nov. 3, and received by your BOE no later than 10 days after the election, Nov. 13.
Mail-in ballots may also be dropped off in drop box at each county’s board of elections no later than 7:30 p.m. on election day.
Find out more about mail-in voting in Ohio here.
Find your location and hours here.
A valid photo ID is required to vote early-in person. Find examples here.
In-person voting on election day will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Indiana voters can cast their ballot by mail or in-person on election day.
Unlike Kentucky, Indiana has not expanded its vote-by-mail excuses to include fear of COVID-19.
Only voters that meet mail-in ballot requirements can do so. The application must be submitted by Oct. 22. Ballots must be received or submitted in-person by election day. Find out more here.
