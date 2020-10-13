Fundraiser created for sheriff’s office deputy in coma after crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A GoFundMe fundraising site has been created for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy corporal who sustained a severe head injury in a crash last week.
Cpl. Adam McMillan, 19-year-veteran of the sheriff’s office, was on duty when his cruiser crashed into an oncoming Metro bus on Beechmont Avenue at Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township, according to Sheriff Jim Neil.
McMillan, 42, remains in a coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as of Neil’s most recent update Monday.
GoFundMe | Corporal Adam McMillan
The fundraiser’s description notes it is raising money to “help ease the financial burden on [McMillan’s] medical expenses related to his continued care and recovery."
The description continues:
"Corporal Adam McMillan has served his community as a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy for 19 years. He has helped countless hundreds of people in their own times of crisis and need, both personally and professionally.
'Adam has participated in the Police Unity Tour during national police week in Washington D. C. [three] separate years, helping to raise thousands of dollars that went towards raising awareness and financial aid to fallen officer’s families and the National Police Memorial fund.
“For those of you who know Adam personally, you know he has a heart of gold and he would do the same to help others in need as he has always done.”
