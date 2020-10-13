Ivanka Trump announces campaign stop in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - White House advisor and first daughter Ivanka Trump will be in Cincinnati campaigning for her father Friday.
A location for the event, a ‘get out the vote’ rally, has not been determined.
Trump’s campaign stop will come 18 days before the Nov. 3 general election in which Ohio again figures to play a decisive role.
Trump’s father, President Donald Trump, won the state by 8 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but recent polls show the president running nearly even with his current challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.
A Democratic win in the Buckeye state, where the president is reportedly scaling back his advertising efforts, would throw a significant wrench into his electoral math.
Biden was in Ohio himself Monday, first in Toledo, then at Cincinnati’s Union Terminal, where he condemned the president’s handling of the pandemic and argued he best represents working-class interests. Previously Biden has cast the race as a contest between Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he was born, and Park Avenue.
Pence campaigned in Columbus the same day.
Trump most recently visited the state Sept. 21, when he touched down at two ‘Fighting for the American Worker’ events intended to advance the message of economic populism that carried him four years ago.
The first daughter was in Wisconsin Tuesday. She touted tax cuts, school choice and efforts to combat human trafficking, among other issues, according to Fox News.
