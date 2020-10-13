Little Free Library posts helping kids, adults find reading materials

KENTON CO., Ky. (FOX19) - With the addition of five new Little Free Libraries, kids and adults now have more access to find the reading material just for them.
These libraries were funded through a Save the Children grant and library funds.
“We’re finding new ways to deal with the pandemic and getting people to continue to read,” explained Kenton County Public Library Executive Director Dave Schroeder. “And so, having them out in the community and having people have more access to reading materials is what we’re all about.”
There are two locations at parks in Erlanger, two in Covington, and one in Independence. Most of the libraries are found in parks.
“I think during COVID we’ve seen that getting outside, getting that sunshine, feeling a part of something much larger than yourself is so important.” said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette, “This is just a small way to find something fun to do with your family.”
The libraries will hold children’s books, adult books of fiction and non-fiction, and even magazines.
You are encouraged to donate your own books or return a book once you have finished reading the material.
Due to the pandemic, libraries are not as busy now as they once were. People are still finding a way to dive into a good book.
“This was a great way to allow them to have access to reading material,” says Schroeder, “And we hope that eventually, this will lead them to coming back to the library as well, so it serves two purposes.”
The locations are listed below:
- Covington:
- In partnership with City of Covington Parks and Recreation, and The Carnegie
- Barb Cook Park, intersection of Ashland Dr. and Madison Ave., Latonia, KY 41015
- The Carnegie (at the west end of the Eva G. Farris Education Center), 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, KY 41011
- Erlanger:
- In partnership with the City of Erlanger Parks and Recreation
- Rainbow Park, 3007-A Rainbow Terrace, Erlanger, KY 41018
- Spring Valley Park, 3427-A Ridgewood Drive, Erlanger, KY 41018
- Independence:
- In partnership with Kenton County Parks and Recreation
- Middleton-Mills Road Park, 3415 Mills Road, Independence, KY 41015
